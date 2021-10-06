East Texas Now Business Break
Man guilty of assault, other charges in Portland protests

In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators...
In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during a rally in Portland, Ore. At least several thousand people are expected in Portland on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, for a rally in support of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign as tensions boil over nationwide following the decision not to charge officers in Louisville, Kentucky for killing Breonna Taylor.(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A jury in Oregon has found a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys guilty of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon for pulling out a loaded revolver, firing paintballs and spraying bear mace at people during Portland protests last year.

Prosecutors called 51-year-old Alan Swinney a “vigilante cowboy,” while Swinney and his lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense against “agitators” who wouldn’t stop harassing him. Swinney, of Texas, was found guilty on Tuesday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the charges stem from August 2020 demonstrations that erupted nationwide after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

