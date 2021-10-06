East Texas Now Business Break
Longview police looking for missing 72-year-old man

Police are searching for 72-year-old Robert Smith Freeman.
Police are searching for 72-year-old Robert Smith Freeman.(Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Police are searching for 72-year-old Robert Smith Freeman.

Freeman left Wednesday morning in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE bearing a Texas license plate LFB8509.

There is a small scratch on the passenger’s side door from his residence in north Longview.

Freeman is 5′6″ and 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt over a t-shirt and blue jeans with the hem rolled up at the bottom. The family has told police Freeman may have early signs of dementia and may have become lost.

If you have any information about Freeman, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

