East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him a subpoena, sources familiar with the effort said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s been more than a week since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach subpoenaed Dan Scavino.

Yet the committee has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to Scavino, who served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The news comes just before the committee’s deadlines for Scavino and three other close Trump allies to comply with the subpoenas, which request documents by Thursday and a deposition by Oct. 15.

Scavino did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

If some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with the subpoenas, the panel is considering whether to compel their cooperation with the threat of holding them in criminal contempt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Pictured are two of the suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Eagle Mart located at...
Tyler police look for 2 who robbed convenience store

Latest News

President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
Biden enlists CEOs to warn of default if debt cap not raised
K9 Juma with the Wood County Constable's office was honored after her death earlier in 2021.
WebXtra: Wood County commissioners approve K9 memorial site
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood...
City seeks return of Pharrell Williams’ music festival, but he cites ‘toxic energy’
A mannequin cop called "Officer Frank" is discouraging speeders in a neighborhood fed up with...
Cop mannequin on duty in neighborhood fed up with crashes, speeders