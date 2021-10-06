East Texas Now Business Break
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police report a 4-year old child died Wednesday after becoming entangled in a window blinds cord.

At 2:56 P.M. Jacksonville police received a 911 call of an unresponsive child in the 1500 block of Beaumont St. in Jacksonville.

Police and fire responders arrived to find the boy unconscious and unresponsive.

CPR and advanced life-saving measures were started at the scene and continued as the child was transported to UT Health – Jacksonville emergency room. Doctors and nurses worked to revive the child but were unsuccessful according to Jacksonville police.

Witnesses reported the child was entangled in a cord attached to window blinds. It appears the child struggled to free himself prior to becoming unconscious. Relatives quickly found the child and called 911.

Investigators continue to interview family members and analyze evidence from the scene. An autopsy was orderd by Justice of the Peace Wallace. However, at this time it appears to be a tragic accident, according to Jacksonville Police.

