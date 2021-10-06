Governor Greg Abbott gives update on border crisis, calls for action to ‘end the chaos’

MISSION, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott was joined by 10 other Republican governors at a press conference Wednesday.

Gov. Abbott says the Texas National Guard is preparing for increased caravans of migrants at the southern border. Panama’s foreign minister recently warned U.S. officials that there are more than 60,000 more Haitian migrants who have moved through Panama and are now heading north toward the United States.

“All Americans saw exactly what happened in Del Rio, Texas, just last month. And we know that chaos will be repeated unless and until President Biden takes action,” Abbott said. “26 of America’s governors have worked together to develop specific actions that Biden can take immediately to end the crisis on the border that he has caused.”

Three of those actions were:

Must require asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while they wait for a court hearing

Must finish the border wall

Must enforce title 42 health restrictions

Gov. Abbott vowed to continue surging state resources to secure the border and address the chaos in Del Rio he says was created by the Biden Administration.

