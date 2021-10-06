East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cowboys part ways with Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith
Jaylon Smith(KDFW Pool Camera)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys saw no future with Jaylon Smith and cut ways with the former Pro Bowl linebacker on Tuesday night.

The team will own the 6th year veteran the remaining $7.2 million dollars. They could have owed him over $9 million next year. According to DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman, a trade was sought out by the team but no deal could get done.

Smith saw limited playing time under the newly installed Dan Quinn system. Smith had led the team in tackles during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons but new talent brought in changed the dynamic of his role. According to Eatman, Smith played about 56% of snaps and ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 19 through four games.

The Cowboys still have depth at the position with Keanu Neal, Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox. The move will be official Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
5-0 start boosts Mount Vernon Tigers into Red Zone Top 10 list
Rusk Eagles
Undefeated Rusk is well prepared for district play
Week 6 Game of the Week KLTV KTRE
Battle of the Attoyac: Garrison, No.3 Timpson take center stage as Week 7 Red Zone Game of the Week
Garrison vs Timpson
Battle of the Attoyac between Garrison, No. 3 Timpson takes center stage as Week 7 Red Zone Game of the Week