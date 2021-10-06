Closing arguments set to start for commitment of former Whitehouse PD officer convicted of child sex crimes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Closing arguments are about to begin and the case will soon be in the hands of the jury to decide whether or not a former Whitehouse police officer should be committed to a mental health facility.

Daniel Mark Gagliardo has been convicted of several child sex crimes and is serving a 60-year prison sentence. He is scheduled to be released on parole after he completes a sex offender treatment program.

The criminal history for Daniel Mark Gagliardo, 56, dates back to 1994, when he was arrested on three child sex crimes. Gagliardo was convicted in April 1995 of 10 counts of sexual assault and indecency with a child. According to an article in sfgate.com, Gagliardo was out on bond, awaiting sentencing, when he fled the state.

Gagliardo was arrested in 2000 when he was found in a San Francisco hotel.

Gagliardo was featured in America’s Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries. According to the Unsolved Mysteries synopsis, which aired in 1997, Gagliardo’s work with troubled youth offenders earned him a statewide “Policeman of the Year” award.

But in 1995, a young man came forward and said he had been molested by Gagliardo. Other youths then stepped forward. He was later sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The state has filed a petition for Gagliardo to be committed for treatment and supervision. This case is being heard before a jury in the 7th district court in Smith County.

