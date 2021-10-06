East Texas Now Business Break
Child Advocacy Center of Smith County one step closer to renovating new location

CACSC Luncheon
CACSC Luncheon(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is one step closer to a new facility for abused children and their families.

CACSC’s mission is to provide help and services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse as they strive to reduce trauma through investigations and healing programs.

Wednesday at a luncheon, the organization celebrated their purchase of a new, larger building and their renovation plans with the help of donations, and announced a challenge grant of $600,000 by the J.E .and L.E. Mabee Foundation. The campaign allows the CACSC to purchase and renovate the former TCA Cable Building at 3015 SSE Loop 323 to house its programs for abused children and their families. With the challenge grant, they are asking for the community’s help to meet that amount and build the location that they need.

“Right now we have two interview rooms but one of them is, the observation room for one of those is in our board room,” CEO Terri Smith said. “Its just that we’ve made due, and we’ve gotten really good at space planning, but we’re to the point that if we want to add significantly to the programs that we’re doing, we have to have more space.”

Smith said cases continue to rise each year and the need for more room is vital.

