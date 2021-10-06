Amber Alert issued for Texas teen, 13, believed to be with older man

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed to be with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.

The girl was last seen in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in Houston the morning of September 21, 2021.

She was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt and carrying a clear backpack at the time, police said.

The suspect is believed to be driving a blue, 2008 GMC pickup with Texas plate number 28809T1.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.