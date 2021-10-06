East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 pilots are killed in crash of business jet in east Georgia

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith...
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Georgia’s Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities have identified two pilots killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia.

The McDuffie Coroner’s Office says they are 73-year-old Raymond Bachman of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne of El Paso, Texas. The Dassault Falcon 20 went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Georgia’s Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Pictured are two of the suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Eagle Mart located at...
Tyler police look for 2 who robbed convenience store

Latest News

From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Daniel Gagliardo hearing
Closing arguments set to start for commitment of former Whitehouse PD officer convicted of child sex crimes
William Davis trial day 7
MURDER TRIAL DAY 7: Anesthesiologists testify on alleged victim’s condition post-surgery
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm again