East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

Latest News

Longview packs donations for time capsule to be opened in 2070
Longview packs time capsule to be opened in 2070
Longview packs donations for time capsule to be opened in 2070
Longview packs time capsule to be opened in 2070
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union