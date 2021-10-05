Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was killed in Nashville when she crashed an electric scooter into a semi-tractor Sunday.

BREAKING: Melinda Lovelady, 54, of Tyler, TX, was killed tonight when she lost control of the Lime scooter she was riding in the northbound lane of 3rd Av S @ Symphony Pl. Lovelady collided with the rear tires of a southbound moving semi tractor. She died at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Dy74qxIuYk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 4, 2021

Melinda Lovelady, 54, of Tyler lost control of the Lime scooter she was riding when she collided with the rear tires of a southbound moving semi-tractor. She was riding in single-file fashion with three other scooter riders when she began to swerve in the roadway crossed into the southbound lane, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. MNPD reports she died at the scene.

Lovelady was the owner of the Roll N Roll Out Smoke Shop in Tyler.

