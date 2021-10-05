East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash

3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.(MNPDNashville)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was killed in Nashville when she crashed an electric scooter into a semi-tractor Sunday.

Melinda Lovelady, 54, of Tyler lost control of the Lime scooter she was riding when she collided with the rear tires of a southbound moving semi-tractor. She was riding in single-file fashion with three other scooter riders when she began to swerve in the roadway crossed into the southbound lane, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. MNPD reports she died at the scene.

Lovelady was the owner of the Roll N Roll Out Smoke Shop in Tyler.

