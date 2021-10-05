Tyler police look for 2 who robbed convenience store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men armed with handguns robbed a S. Broadway convenience store on Tuesday.

Police report at around 4:10 a.m., two male suspects entered the Eagle Mart at 6500 S. Broadway Ave. armed with handguns and fled with money and property from the store.

According to police, the suspects were in a metallic brown mid 2010s Texas Edition Chevrolet Silverado that had black and silver aftermarket wheels.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.