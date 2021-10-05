Tyler Area Chamber hosts annual meeting, awards banquet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet on Tuesday.

Below are the recipients of this year’s awards:

Small Business of the Year Award: SERVPRO Tyler

Large Business of the Year Award: Hospitality Health ER

Jerry Wolverton Volunteer of the Year Award: Bryan White of Edward Jones

Mary Howes Award (Contact Club Award) recipient: Kitty Springer

Windsor Award (Most Outstanding Person under 40) recipient: Stuart Hene

T.B. Butler Award (Outstanding Citizen): Dr. Mike Metke, Former President of Tyler Junior College

