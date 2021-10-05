Tyler Area Chamber hosts annual meeting, awards banquet
Annual event held at Green Acres Crosswalk Center in Tyler
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet on Tuesday.
Below are the recipients of this year’s awards:
Small Business of the Year Award: SERVPRO Tyler
Large Business of the Year Award: Hospitality Health ER
Jerry Wolverton Volunteer of the Year Award: Bryan White of Edward Jones
Mary Howes Award (Contact Club Award) recipient: Kitty Springer
Windsor Award (Most Outstanding Person under 40) recipient: Stuart Hene
T.B. Butler Award (Outstanding Citizen): Dr. Mike Metke, Former President of Tyler Junior College
