East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas agency approves posthumous pardon request for George Floyd

George Floyd
George Floyd
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas agency has approved a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

Monday’s unanimous recommendation by the seven member Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to grant the pardon will now be forwarded to Gov. Greg Abbott, who will make the final decision. A spokeswoman for Abbott hasn’t returned an email seeking comment. An attorney with the Harris County Public Defender’s Office who submitted the pardon request in April says she’s pleased by the board’s decision.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

Latest News

WATCH: CHRISTUS nurse practitioner testifies on sudden downturn of patient at Davis trial
WATCH: CHRISTUS nurse practitioner testifies on sudden downturn of patient at Davis trial
Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.
2 dead after small jet from Lubbock crashes in Georgia
Source: KLTV Staff
Smith County commissioners appoint replacement for convicted constable
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash