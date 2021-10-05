East Texas Now Business Break
State fights to keep pedophile, former Whitehouse PD officer from walking free

Daniel Gagliardo takes the stand in his commitment hearing.
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Whitehouse police officer convicted of several child sex crimes and serving a 60-year prison sentence was back in Smith County court this week to fight to preserve an upcoming parole.

The criminal history for Daniel Mark Gagliardo, 56, dates back to 1994, when he was arrested on three child sex crimes. Gagliardo was convicted in April 1995 of 10 counts of sexual assault and indecency with a child. According to an article in sfgate.com, Gagliardo was out on bond, awaiting sentencing, when he fled the state.

Gagliardo was arrested in 2000 when he was found in a San Francisco hotel.

Daniel Mark Gagliardo
Gagliardo was featured in America’s Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries. According to the Unsolved Mysteries synopsis, which aired in 1997, Gagliardo’s work with troubled youth offenders earned him a statewide “Policeman of the Year” award.

But in 1995, a young man came forward and said he had been molested by Gagliardo. Other youths then stepped forward. He was later sentenced to 60 years in prison.

According to court documents, Gagliardo is scheduled to be released on parole after completing a sex offender treatment program. The state has filed a petition for Gagliardo to be committed for treatment and supervision. This case is being heard before a jury in the 7th district court in Smith County.

At the trial on Tuesday, it was revealed Gagliardo was a victim of sexual abuse and he said that could have affected his actions.

“I never saw it coming, but it affected me more than I was aware,” Gagliardo said. “However, it does not in any way excuse, because there’s lots of people who have been abused who do not sexually offend.”

A psychiatrist took the stand Tuesday and talked about the process he uses when giving evaluations on behavioral abnormality.

“Sexual offenses, like any disease, just don’t start at the time of an offense,” the psychiatrist testified. “It prerequisites in some form or fashion before the offense. And if there are multiple offenses, then obviously it’s a common thread. So I try to understand all of the risk factors involved in this condition based on my record review. Then when I see it.”

The commitment hearing continues on Wednesday.

