East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County commissioners approve replacement for convicted constable

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioners appointed Shawn Scott to be the interim Pct. 2 constable on Tuesday morning. The appointment follows the recent sentencing of former constable Joshua Black.

Black was convicted in September. The charge stemmed from a woman stating Black used his power as constable to harass her and petition for sexual relations with her.

“This should be the voters’ decision,” Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said on Tuesday morning.

He said the best interim candidate would be someone who didn’t plan on running next year. Because of that, he recommended law enforcement veteran Shawn Scott to fill the position until the 2022 election. His appointment will last through November 2022.

Franklin called the situation involving Joshua Black a “dark moment” but said the area is going to get past it.

Franklin said there were 10 potential candidates. Two withdrew during the process, and one candidate lived outside of the eligible area.

Considering the large number of candidates for the interim position, Franklin expects the 2022 constable election to be a “highly competitive” one.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

Latest News

3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
KLTV sponsors 2021 Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids underway; accepting donations throughout October
KLTV 7 sponsors 2021 Coats for Kids
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner testifies patient was doing well in evening; was on a ventilator the next morning