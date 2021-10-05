Smith County commissioners approve replacement for convicted constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioners appointed Shawn Scott to be the interim Pct. 2 constable on Tuesday morning. The appointment follows the recent sentencing of former constable Joshua Black.

Black was convicted in September. The charge stemmed from a woman stating Black used his power as constable to harass her and petition for sexual relations with her.

“This should be the voters’ decision,” Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said on Tuesday morning.

He said the best interim candidate would be someone who didn’t plan on running next year. Because of that, he recommended law enforcement veteran Shawn Scott to fill the position until the 2022 election. His appointment will last through November 2022.

Franklin called the situation involving Joshua Black a “dark moment” but said the area is going to get past it.

Franklin said there were 10 potential candidates. Two withdrew during the process, and one candidate lived outside of the eligible area.

Considering the large number of candidates for the interim position, Franklin expects the 2022 constable election to be a “highly competitive” one.

