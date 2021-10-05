East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches County commissioners starting redistricting process

Source: KTRE Staff(KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Redistricting isn’t a task just for the state legislature or congressional leaders. Counties and cities, and school districts must also address the issue.

This morning, the Nacogdoches County Commissioners received an Initial Assessment on 2021 redistricting, using 2020 Census Data. Attorneys hired by the county will assist in redrawing primarily voting box lines. Adjustments in precinct lines will be made as well.

Election administrator Todd Stallings explained the process to KTRE’s Donna McCollum.

Mapping specialists will begin work as early as next week to begin the drawing of preliminary maps. The proposed redistricting timeline shows two workshops, including one public input session. Final adoption could happen as early as November 3.

