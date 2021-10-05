East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A little bit cooler this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.  Sunny skies again today with temperatures reaching the mid 80s this afternoon.  Light winds out of the north and northeast will keep humidity low.  Sunny and quiet weather continues through midweek with temperatures in the mid 80s again Wednesday.  Winds begin to turn from the south and southwest by Thursday which begins a warming trend.  By Friday and into the weekend, humidity begins to rise and high temperatures will reach the lower 90s.  A weak storm system brings a slight chance for rain back to the forecast late Sunday evening and into Monday of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-5-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-5-21
Next rain chances...Next Monday. Humidity increases late this week.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Next rain chances...Next Monday. Humidity increases late this week.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Very Quiet Weather for the next several days. Low Humidity. Mild AMs/Warm PMs.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips