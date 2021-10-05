East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A little bit cooler this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny skies again today with temperatures reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. Light winds out of the north and northeast will keep humidity low. Sunny and quiet weather continues through midweek with temperatures in the mid 80s again Wednesday. Winds begin to turn from the south and southwest by Thursday which begins a warming trend. By Friday and into the weekend, humidity begins to rise and high temperatures will reach the lower 90s. A weak storm system brings a slight chance for rain back to the forecast late Sunday evening and into Monday of next week.

