Longview packs time capsule to be opened in 2070

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Director of Community Services, Laura Hill, about one last push for Longview residents to donate an item to be placed in a time capsule.

A ceremony will be held Oct. 20 when the capsule will be buried. The boxed items are scheduled to be opened in 2070.

The container will be packed and sealed on Thursday, Oct. 7 so contributions must be received prior to Thursday.

There is still space available and you can bring your memorabilia to the City of Longview, Development Services at 410 S. High St., Longview.

