Lake Lomond donated to Longview non-profit, will see changes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Hudson Johnson about what is going to happen with Lake Lomond in Longview.

Johnson’s firm has purchased the property around the lake, and former lake owner Gene McCwhorter has donated the lake itself to Johnson’s non-profit organization which will build a nature trail around the lake. The trail will be open to the public.

