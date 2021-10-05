East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lab at Spring Hill High School to expose students to different careers; teach skills for employment

Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) lab
Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) lab((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new lab at Spring Hill High School is helping students learn skills to apply in post-graduation.

The Practical Assessment Exploration System(PAES) is a lab that is designed to allow students the opportunity to discover five different types of work industry for them. They range from consumer services to computer technology and the construction industry. The students learn what they are interested in and they get to explore a lot of different jobs that they may not have the chance to be exposed to.

“This program is just the first step and the future goal is for them to go out into the community and actually apply these skills that they are learning to on-the-job behavior. How can I apply these work procedures, how can I apply this behavior, how can I apply these skills and go out into the community into an actual business.” said Kathleen Woodard, lead special education teacher at Spring Hill High School.

The program is growing and as they go through the school year, they will be on the look out for students who will be a good fit for the program.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

Latest News

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,281 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Pine Tree ISD
Grant awarded to Pine Tree ISD, Wellness Pointe for clinic