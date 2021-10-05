Lab at Spring Hill High School to expose students to different careers; teach skills for employment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new lab at Spring Hill High School is helping students learn skills to apply in post-graduation.

The Practical Assessment Exploration System(PAES) is a lab that is designed to allow students the opportunity to discover five different types of work industry for them. They range from consumer services to computer technology and the construction industry. The students learn what they are interested in and they get to explore a lot of different jobs that they may not have the chance to be exposed to.

“This program is just the first step and the future goal is for them to go out into the community and actually apply these skills that they are learning to on-the-job behavior. How can I apply these work procedures, how can I apply this behavior, how can I apply these skills and go out into the community into an actual business.” said Kathleen Woodard, lead special education teacher at Spring Hill High School.

The program is growing and as they go through the school year, they will be on the look out for students who will be a good fit for the program.

