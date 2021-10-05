East Texas Now Business Break
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Cheryl Thibodoeaux(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says a Henderson woman is in the county jail after being arrested Monday.

Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, was arrested for the criminal offense of criminal solicitation for capital murder.

The sheriff’s office says Thibodeaux was arrested after conspiring to commit Capital Murder on a family member. They did not reveal who the family member was.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigators who were working undercover arrested Thibodeaux late Monday afternoon after she provided cash as compensation for the murder solicitation.

Thibodeaux is currently in the Rusk County Jail with a bond of $100,000, set by Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jana Enloe.

