Hawkins man dies in 1-vehicle rollover crash on FM 2911 in Upshur County

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins man died after he went off FM 2911 in Upshur County, struck a culvert, and rolled over Monday evening.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 6:11 p.m. Monday. The crash occurred about 1.5 miles west of Big Sandy in Upshur County.

The preliminary crash report shows that Colton Jones, 30, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup west on FM 2911 when he failed to drive in a single lane. For an unknown reason, he slammed on his brakes, causing the truck to spin out across the ongoing lane of travel and into the side ditch of FM 2911.

The Silverado struck a culvert and rolled over.

Judge Rhonda Welch pronounced Jones dead at the scene of the wreck. His body was taken to the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.

