Grant awarded to Pine Tree ISD, Wellness Pointe for clinic

Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grant was recently awarded to Pine Tree ISD and Wellness Pointe.

The grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is for $200,000 over three years. The money will be used to open a clinic on Pine Tree ISD property.

The clinic will be able to fit the needs of those needing health and emotional care.

Valerie Baxter, Assistant Superintendent of Innovations and Academies at Pine Tree ISD, said the clinic will not only be for students and staff, but will also operate for the general public.

“What we are doing is simply not the easiest route to take. Adding services really kind of adds on to what this school district already does. The payoff for our children is going to be phenomenal, and so it’s worth the effort,” Baxter said.

The administration and school board are still in the process of trying to determine where the Wellness Pointe clinic will be. They are hoping to be able to find available space at this month’s school board meeting.

