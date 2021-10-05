East Texas Now Business Break
Former SFA coach, Dallas Cowboys scout Jim Hess passes away

Jim Hess (SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA head football coach Jim Hess passed away over the weekend. Hess was 84 years-old.

Hess led the Lumberjacks from 1982-1988. Under Hess SFA compiled a conference record of 21-17-1. SFA’s best season under Hess came in 1988, when the ‘Jacks posted a 10-3 record (5-1 SLC) and advanced to the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs, where they faced Georgia Southern.

“Coach Hess was a dear friend of mine, as he was to so many Lumberjacks through the years”, said current SFA head Coach Colby Carthel in a release from the program. “He was one of the finest coaches to ever roam the sidelines at Homer Bryce, and he had a profound impact on not just our football program, but SFA as a whole. He played a very big role in guiding and supporting me to come to SFA, and I will always be grateful to him for that.”

Prior to SFA, Hess was a high school coach in Texas with stops at Farmersville, McKinney High School, Rockwall High School, Kilgore High School and Sterling High School. He also was head coach at Angelo State from 1974-1981. After his SFA coaching time, his stops included a brief tenure as athletic director at SFA and head coach of New Mexico State.

Following his coaching career, Hess became a scout for the Dallas Cowboys. He was instrumental in lending his opinions on Tony Romo, which led to the team picking up Romo undrafted.

Burial services for Coach Hess will take place on Thursday, October 7, beginning at 11:00 am with the visitation, followed by a private family burial and a public celebration of life to follow at 5:00 p.m. Services will be held at the Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas.

