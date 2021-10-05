Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, a very quiet weather pattern is expected through at least Saturday. A few showers are possible Sunday/Monday afternoons and maybe a scattered showers possible on Tuesday. Temperatures should remain very mild during the morning hours through Friday, then more humidity and warmer temperatures are expected...even during the morning hours. Afternoon high temperatures should be in the middle to upper 80s through Thursday, then the lower 90s until Sunday afternoon. With a few more clouds and a few showers on Monday afternoon, the highs could drop into the middle 80s...staying in the middle 80s on Tuesday. At this time, the tropics are quiet and there is no chance for any significant weather in East Texas through early next week. Have a great Tuesday.

