ETN: Tyler Civic Theater cast member talks about upcoming production of ‘Proof’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler spoke with Kimberlee Martin-Ross, a cast member in the Tyler Civic Theater’s upcoming production of “Proof.”

Martin-Ross said the play is about a brilliant mathematician and his daughter, who is also extremely gifted with numbers and may or may not have inherited his mental illnesses. She is dealing with the stresses of what she wants versus what her older sister and her dad’s grad students want.

The cast has been working on the show for six or seven weeks, Martin-Ross said. She added they rehearse four nights a week, two or three hours a night.

Martin-Scott said it is a very intense, dramatic play, and because there are only four characters, there is a lot of dialogue.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. There will be shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s show will be at 2:30 p.m. The show will have the same schedule next week.

The Tyler Civic Theater Center is located at 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler.

