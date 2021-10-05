East Texas woman shares road to recovery with ‘Dogs Matter’ on Kelly Clarkson Show

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Camille Cox of Whitehouse shared her road to recovery story on The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 1.

Cox is a recovering alcohol and drug addict who has been sober five years. She thanks Dogs Matter, an organization in Dallas that fosters dogs when owners go through rehabilitation and recovery.

“One of the things that keeps us sober is to be able to help others and pay it forward,” Dogs Matter founder Stephen Knight said.

Knight uses his experience to help others.

“To bring fostering for dogs whose owners are seeking drug and alcohol rehab, so they don’t have to surrender their dog, they don’t have to give up their dog to start a new life,” Knight said. “We’re there to take care of their dog when they take care of themselves.”

About five years ago, Cox fostered her two dogs with Knight while she got help for her addiction.

“It was just a very big blessing,” Cox said. “At that point, there was no other excuse for me not to get help, and Stephen kind of makes it real clear that they don’t give your dogs back if you don’t get better, so that was kind of motivating for me.”

Now she hopes to motivate others in her new hometown in Southern California.

“She always said ‘whatever I can do, I want to give back, I want to help you, I want to help you,’” Knight said about Cox. “And I said, ‘Well, we want to see if we can open up in California,’ and without hesitancy she said, ‘I’m there.’”

“Addiction is a very hard and traumatizing thing for everyone, not just the addict. For the families, and for the mamas, and daddies, and kids. So to see someone put that back together is nothing short of a miracle,” Cox said.

