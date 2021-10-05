East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Coats for Kids underway; accepting donations throughout October

By Austin Sandy
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Altra Federal Credit Union and KLTV 7 have partnered with P.A.T.H. (People Attempting to Help) and Longview Community Ministries for the 2021 Coats for Kids coat drive. This annual fundraiser provides children and teens with coats for the cold winter months. Donations will be accepted through October 31st. Fundraiser organizers encourage donations of all coat sizes - adult and child sizes - as many of the recipients are teenagers in need of adult sizes.

Make your donation at any of these locations.

In Tyler: Altra Federal Credit Union branches, Cleaning Co., Comet Cleaners, Hart’s Cleaners, P.A.T.H., Progress Cleaners, Regency Cleaners, Shannon’s Cleaners, UBank, and V.I.P. Cleaners

In Longview: Alpine Cleaners, Dry Clean Super Center, McLendon Cleaners, Sno-White Laundry, Village Cleaners

In Kilgore: McLendon Cleaners

If your child is in need of a coat visit P.A.T.H.’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

Latest News

KLTV 7 sponsors 2021 Coats for Kids
The 2021 Texas Rose Festival theme is ‘Secrets of the Garden.'
Final touches being done for Texas Rose Festival kickoff
East Texas Family Crisis Center will build new facility to expand space for donations
East Texas Family Crisis Center to build new production facility
City of Tyler offers free bulky item pickup