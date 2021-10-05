Coats for Kids underway; accepting donations throughout October

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Altra Federal Credit Union and KLTV 7 have partnered with P.A.T.H. (People Attempting to Help) and Longview Community Ministries for the 2021 Coats for Kids coat drive. This annual fundraiser provides children and teens with coats for the cold winter months. Donations will be accepted through October 31st. Fundraiser organizers encourage donations of all coat sizes - adult and child sizes - as many of the recipients are teenagers in need of adult sizes.

Make your donation at any of these locations.

In Tyler: Altra Federal Credit Union branches, Cleaning Co., Comet Cleaners, Hart’s Cleaners, P.A.T.H., Progress Cleaners, Regency Cleaners, Shannon’s Cleaners, UBank, and V.I.P. Cleaners

In Longview: Alpine Cleaners, Dry Clean Super Center, McLendon Cleaners, Sno-White Laundry, Village Cleaners

In Kilgore: McLendon Cleaners

If your child is in need of a coat visit P.A.T.H.’s website for more information.

