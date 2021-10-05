East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

5-ingredient taco soup by Mama Steph

This soup is a simple, 5-ingredient (not including spices) flavor fest, and it’s fun and easy...
This soup is a simple, 5-ingredient (not including spices) flavor fest, and it’s fun and easy to make.(East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This soup is a simple, 5-ingredient (not including spices) flavor fest, and it’s fun and easy to make.

5-ingredient taco soup by Mama Steph

Ingredients

Rotisserie chicken pulled off the bone, or one pound (or more, if you prefer) of pre-cooked fajita meat (such as John Soules Foods)

8 ounces red enchilada sauce

15-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1 can black beans or pinto beans, drained

small package frozen corn (or 15 ounce can of corn, drained)

Chicken broth - two to four cups

Spices: I used a teaspoon each of garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, etc. Use whatever flavors you like!

Method:

Place the pulled chicken into a Dutch oven or soup pot. Add the enchilada sauce, tomatoes, corn and beans. Add two cups of broth, then the spices. Stir well, then simmer over low-medium heat for about 20 minutes.

Top with shredded cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips for a perfect lunch or supper!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed
TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

Mama Steph shows you how to make this simple dessert which is perfect for fall.
Pumpkin spice poke cake with spiced pecans by Mama Steph
Mama Steph shows you how to make this simple dessert which is perfect for fall.
Pumpkin spice poke cake with spiced pecans by Mama Steph
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak