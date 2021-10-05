TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This soup is a simple, 5-ingredient (not including spices) flavor fest, and it’s fun and easy to make.

5-ingredient taco soup by Mama Steph

Ingredients

Rotisserie chicken pulled off the bone, or one pound (or more, if you prefer) of pre-cooked fajita meat (such as John Soules Foods)

8 ounces red enchilada sauce

15-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1 can black beans or pinto beans, drained

small package frozen corn (or 15 ounce can of corn, drained)

Chicken broth - two to four cups

Spices: I used a teaspoon each of garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, etc. Use whatever flavors you like!

Method:

Place the pulled chicken into a Dutch oven or soup pot. Add the enchilada sauce, tomatoes, corn and beans. Add two cups of broth, then the spices. Stir well, then simmer over low-medium heat for about 20 minutes.

Top with shredded cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips for a perfect lunch or supper!

