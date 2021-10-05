East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 dead after small jet from Lubbock crashes in Georgia

Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.
Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.(WRDW)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people died Tuesday morning after a small jet took off from Lubbock and crashed near Thomson, Georgia, according to Gray affiliate WRD.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports two victims were the only people on the Dassault Falcon business when it crashed around 5:44 a.m. on its way to the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport from Lubbock.

The FlightAware website shows a Dassault Falcon 20 jet was due to arrive at the airport at 5:44 a.m. The flight history shows the plane making several trips in the past several days, many of them to and from El Paso, Texas.

Officials have not yet identified the victims. It appears roads were still blocked in the area just before noon.

Read more here: 2 die when small jet crashes near Thomson airport

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

Latest News

WATCH: CHRISTUS nurse practitioner testifies on sudden downturn of patient at Davis trial
WATCH: CHRISTUS nurse practitioner testifies on sudden downturn of patient at Davis trial
George Floyd
Texas agency approves posthumous pardon request for George Floyd
Source: KLTV Staff
Smith County commissioners appoint replacement for convicted constable
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
KLTV sponsors 2021 Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids underway; accepting donations throughout October