10-year-old boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Texas boy died in a rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish over the weekend, authorities have confirmed.

The horse the boy was riding is believed to have either suffered a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Demond, with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Denmond said the boy was riding the horse in the warm-up pen Sunday at the Texas Junior High Rodeo at the Beauregard Parish Covered Arena when the horse reared up and fell on him, Denmond said. It is believed the horse died immediately. The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Denmond identified the boy as 10-year-old Legend Williamson, of Texas.

Obituary for Legend Kell Williamson

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Several tributes in the tight-knit rodeo community have been posted to social media.

Please pray and keep close in heart thoughts the Williamson family from Lufkin Texas. They lost their young son, Legend,...

Posted by The Kirbyville Auction Barn on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Williamson is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Denmond said the horse was examined by a veterinarian - based on that examination, it is believed the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm.

