East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

#WileyCares: College collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida impacted areas

Weeks after Hurrican Ida came ashore in southeast Louisiana — people remain in need.
Weeks after Hurrican Ida came ashore in southeast Louisiana — people remain in need.(Christian Piekos)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Weeks after Hurrican Ida came ashore in southeast Louisiana — people remain in need.

In response, Wiley College launched Wiley Cares, which kicks off on Monday, Oct. 4.

Wiley Cares, (is) a multi-tiered campaign launched to inspire our students to great heights, also addresses holistic needs.

Wiley College

The college aims to fill a Wiley College Bus with the following items:

  • Water
  • Toiletries (Soap, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Deodorant)
  • Socks / Underclothes for both men and women
  • Shirts
  • Diapers
  • Clothes for both men and women
  • Baby food / Oatmeal / Formula

Drop-off locations include the college’s chapel, student affairs office. The last day for donations will be Thursday, Oct. 7.

Monetary donations can be submitted here. Donors are asked to put Hurricane Ida Response in the Other Designation field when donating.

The program is a joint effort by the Julius S. Scott Chapel and the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed
TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

Miss Texas Latina contestant Michelle Gamboa
Woman eyes Miss Texas Latina title
Supporters and advocates were supposed to get together for the 65 Roses Gala this evening,...
65 Roses Gala cancelled due to COVID-19; family reflects
Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Lufkin after virtual event last year.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Lufkin this year; residents walk to fund a cure
People line up at a mobile grill during a fundraiser for two Rusk County deputies who have been...
Community rallies to support East Texas deputies suffering from COVID-19
Hundreds of people showed up on the downtown square in Tyler for the East Texas Woman's March...
Hundreds attend East Texas Women’s March in downtown Tyler