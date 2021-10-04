Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash

East Texas Now Business Break
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his truck left County Road 230 and wound up upside down in Lake Tyler. His next of kin has been notified.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. Friday. The wreck occurred on CR 230 about three miles west of Arp.

The preliminary crash report stated that the driver of a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south on CR 230, when for an unknown reason, Willis’s truck went off the road, struck a guard rail, and came to rest upside down in Lake Tyler.

Willis was pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith and taken to East Texas Mortuary in Tyler,” the press release stated.

