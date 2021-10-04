TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 5: CHRISTUS employee testified she felt ‘something was not right’ after seeing security camera video

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The fifth day of the trial of a former East Texas nurse got underway Monday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Monday, Deb Chelette, of CHRISTUS, was on the stand testifying about the security camera video reviewed by the jury last week.

“My gut told me that something was not right,” she said about watching the video after Joseph Kalina had crashed. “I had a sick feeling in my stomach.”

Chelette said she saw Will Davis entering Kalina’s room on the video. She said he had something in his hand and then saw him exit the room. Activity then started as the patient crashed. Davis was at the end of the hall, but didn’t respond to that activity.

“There is useful information about those few minutes leading up to that event,” she said about Davis’ lack of response to the situation.

After reviewing the video all day, she contacted Jason Proctor, the hospital’s chief executive officer. She contacted him while heading home. Chris Glenney, the regional director, was also contacted.

“I couldn’t go into the night knowing there could be potential risks to other patients,” Chelette said. “If something wrong had happened with Mr. Kalina, I didn’t want it to happen to another patient.”

Hospital leadership told her that Davis needed to be immediately pulled off the floor. They also said Davis needed to be contacted and meet with them. Proctor and Chelette met with Davis at the hospital.

They told Davis they had concern with unexpected outcomes. At some point following the meeting, Chelette typed up a summary of the conversation. Meeting audio and video was not recorded.

Davis told them he had gone into the room to silence the IV pump. Said he heard the alarm sounding. Davis told them he had silenced the alarm and left the room in a matter of seconds.

When asked about Kalina going into distress, Davis claimed he had responded and helped manage the patient’s airway.

Putman pointed out that the video shows Davis responding at some point. Chelette said that happened five minutes later.

“Five minutes can be somebody’s life,” she said.

