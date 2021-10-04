East Texas Now Business Break
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping down into the low 60s, maybe upper 50s for some. Additionally, some fog will be possible in the morning, especially in northeastern portions of East Texas. Afternoon highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable dew points/humidity. That will be the trend through Wednesday, until an upper-level low moves out of the southern Mississippi River Valley and drifts further east. As it does so, high pressure will build in and take its place.

Once high pressure settles in, we’ll see sunny skies and highs just a bit warmer, in the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend. We’ll stay dry through that same period; however, there are some indications rain could return to East Texas by next Monday - a week from tomorrow. We’ll be keeping our eye on that because officially, most of East Texas is still Abnormally Dry since most of the rain this last week arrived after the drought monitor update. We’ll hopefully see some improvement on that when the new one comes out next Thursday. As of this evening, burn bans remain in effect for Henderson, Houston, and Rusk counties.

