Red Zone Week 7 schedule

All the gridiron action that matters to East Texans.
All the gridiron action that matters to East Texans.(Source: KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -

Friday October 8

6A

Rockwall vs Tyler Legacy @ Rose Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

5A

College Station vs Lufkin @ Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Longview vs Highland Park @ Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler vs West Mesquite @ Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Hallsville vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall vs Texas High @ Texas High, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Royse City vs Sulphur Springs @ Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Tree vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

4A

Carthage vs Center @ Center, 7:30 p.m.

Rusk vs Jasper @ Jasper, 7:30 p.m.

Livingston vs Lumberton @ Lumberton, 7:00 p.m.

Athens - BYE

Palestine vs Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Mexia vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard vs Canton @Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer vs Spring Hill @ Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburg vs Pleasant Grove @ Pleasant Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Nevada Community vs Wills Point @ Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale vs Henderson @ Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore vs Mabank @ Mabank, 7:30 p.m.

Van - BYE

3A

Elkhart vs Diboll @ Diboll, 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood vs Crockett @ Crockett, 7 p.m.

Huntington vs Coldspring @ Coldspring, 7 p.m.

West Rusk vs Arp @ Arp, 7:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields - BYE

Mount Vernon vs Mineola @ Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Howe vs Emory Rains @ Rains, 7:30 p.m.

Bonham vs Winnsboro @ Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater vs Atlanta @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sabine vs Jefferson @ Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Tatum vs New Boston @ New Boston, 7:30 p.m.

White Oak - BYE

Malakoff vs Eustace @ Eustace, 7:30 p.m.

New Diana vs Harleton @ Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity - BYE

Woodville - BYE

Tarkington vs Kirbyville @ Kirbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood vs Palmer @ Palmer, 7:30 p.m.

Quitman vs Harmony @ Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Saline - BYE

Troup vs Winona @ Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Waskom vs Hughes Springs @ Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Corrigan vs Kountze @ Kountze, 7 p.m.

Hemphill vs Anderson Shiro @ Anderson Shiro, 7 p.m.

Newton vs New Waverly @ New Waverly, 7 p.m.

Ore City vs Queen City @ Queen City, 7:30 p.m.

Paris Chisum vs Paul Pewitt @ Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m.

Daingerfield vs Prairiland @ Prairiland, 7:30 p.m.

2A

Como-Pickton - BYE

Cooper vs Alba Golden @ Alba Golden, 7:30 p.m.

Cayuga vs Axtell @ Axtell, 7:30 p.m.

Beckville vs Union Grove @ Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Cushing - BYE

Lovelady vs Colmesneil @ Colmesneil, 7 p.m.

Overton vs Mount Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Tenaha vs West Sabine @ West Sabine, 7 p.m.

San Augustine vs Joaquin @ Joaquin, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville -BYE

Centerville vs Alto @ Alto, 7:30 p.m.

Grapeland vs Groveton @ Groveton, 7 p.m.

Garrison vs Timpson @ Timpson, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sandy vs Hawkins @ Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Frankston vs Carlisle @ Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Linden Kildare - BYE

1A

Fruitvale vs Savoy @ Savoy, 7 p.m.

Union Hill vs Leverett’s Chapel @ Leverett’s Chapel, 7 p.m.

Longview Christian Heritage vs Apple Springs @ Apple Springs, 7 p.m.

Chester - BYE

Private Schools

Brook Hill - BYE

Tyler Grace vs McKinney Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman -BYE

All Saints vs Dallas First Baptist @ Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 9

Tyler HEAT vs Dallas UME Prep @ UME Prep, 1 p.m.

