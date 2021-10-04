Red Zone Week 7 schedule
Friday October 8
6A
Rockwall vs Tyler Legacy @ Rose Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
5A
College Station vs Lufkin @ Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Longview vs Highland Park @ Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler vs West Mesquite @ Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall vs Texas High @ Texas High, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Royse City vs Sulphur Springs @ Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Tree vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
4A
Carthage vs Center @ Center, 7:30 p.m.
Rusk vs Jasper @ Jasper, 7:30 p.m.
Livingston vs Lumberton @ Lumberton, 7:00 p.m.
Athens - BYE
Palestine vs Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Mexia vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard vs Canton @Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Gilmer vs Spring Hill @ Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburg vs Pleasant Grove @ Pleasant Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Nevada Community vs Wills Point @ Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale vs Henderson @ Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore vs Mabank @ Mabank, 7:30 p.m.
Van - BYE
3A
Elkhart vs Diboll @ Diboll, 7 p.m.
Palestine Westwood vs Crockett @ Crockett, 7 p.m.
Huntington vs Coldspring @ Coldspring, 7 p.m.
West Rusk vs Arp @ Arp, 7:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields - BYE
Mount Vernon vs Mineola @ Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Howe vs Emory Rains @ Rains, 7:30 p.m.
Bonham vs Winnsboro @ Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater vs Atlanta @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sabine vs Jefferson @ Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Tatum vs New Boston @ New Boston, 7:30 p.m.
White Oak - BYE
Malakoff vs Eustace @ Eustace, 7:30 p.m.
New Diana vs Harleton @ Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity - BYE
Woodville - BYE
Tarkington vs Kirbyville @ Kirbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Edgewood vs Palmer @ Palmer, 7:30 p.m.
Quitman vs Harmony @ Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Saline - BYE
Troup vs Winona @ Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Waskom vs Hughes Springs @ Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Corrigan vs Kountze @ Kountze, 7 p.m.
Hemphill vs Anderson Shiro @ Anderson Shiro, 7 p.m.
Newton vs New Waverly @ New Waverly, 7 p.m.
Ore City vs Queen City @ Queen City, 7:30 p.m.
Paris Chisum vs Paul Pewitt @ Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m.
Daingerfield vs Prairiland @ Prairiland, 7:30 p.m.
2A
Como-Pickton - BYE
Cooper vs Alba Golden @ Alba Golden, 7:30 p.m.
Cayuga vs Axtell @ Axtell, 7:30 p.m.
Beckville vs Union Grove @ Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Cushing - BYE
Lovelady vs Colmesneil @ Colmesneil, 7 p.m.
Overton vs Mount Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Tenaha vs West Sabine @ West Sabine, 7 p.m.
San Augustine vs Joaquin @ Joaquin, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville -BYE
Centerville vs Alto @ Alto, 7:30 p.m.
Grapeland vs Groveton @ Groveton, 7 p.m.
Garrison vs Timpson @ Timpson, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sandy vs Hawkins @ Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Frankston vs Carlisle @ Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Linden Kildare - BYE
1A
Fruitvale vs Savoy @ Savoy, 7 p.m.
Union Hill vs Leverett’s Chapel @ Leverett’s Chapel, 7 p.m.
Longview Christian Heritage vs Apple Springs @ Apple Springs, 7 p.m.
Chester - BYE
Private Schools
Brook Hill - BYE
Tyler Grace vs McKinney Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman -BYE
All Saints vs Dallas First Baptist @ Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.
Saturday Oct. 9
Tyler HEAT vs Dallas UME Prep @ UME Prep, 1 p.m.
