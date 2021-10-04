East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police shoot suspect in fatal Philadelphia hospital shooting

Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled...
Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers. The 55-year-old suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.

The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday.

The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck.

Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later. A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot.

The officers’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Investigators believe the hospital shooting was targeted. A motive was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed
Three architectural firms will be joining forces to renovate the long-vacant former Carlton...
2 architectural firms join forces to renovate long-vacant former Carlton Hotel in Tyler
Person dies after pickup leaves CR 230, winds up upside down in Lake Tyler
People line up at a mobile grill during a fundraiser for two Rusk County deputies who have been...
Community rallies to support East Texas deputies suffering from COVID-19
Hundreds of people showed up on the downtown square in Tyler for the East Texas Woman's March...
Hundreds attend East Texas Women’s March in downtown Tyler

Latest News

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets
FILE - Students are greeted by faculty as they arrive at PS811 in New York, Monday, Sept. 13,...
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
Nobel Prize for medicine honors Americans
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors