Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - This afternoon we’ll be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable dew points/humidity. This evening we’ll be in the 70s, and overnight lows in the low 60s, upper 50s for some. That will be the trend through Wednesday, until an upper-level low moves out of the southern Mississippi River Valley and drifts further east. As it does so, high pressure will build in and take its place. Once high pressure settles in, we’ll see sunny skies and highs just a bit warmer, in the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend.

We’ll stay dry through that same period; however, there are some indications rain could return to East Texas by late Sunday evening into Monday. We’ll be keeping our eye on that because officially, most of East Texas is still Abnormally Dry since most of the rain last week arrived after the drought monitor update. We’ll hopefully see some improvement on that when the new one comes out this Thursday. As of this morning, burn bans remain in effect for Henderson, Houston, and Rusk counties.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.