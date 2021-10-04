East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - This afternoon we’ll be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable dew points/humidity. This evening we’ll be in the 70s, and overnight lows in the low 60s, upper 50s for some. That will be the trend through Wednesday, until an upper-level low moves out of the southern Mississippi River Valley and drifts further east. As it does so, high pressure will build in and take its place. Once high pressure settles in, we’ll see sunny skies and highs just a bit warmer, in the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend.

We’ll stay dry through that same period; however, there are some indications rain could return to East Texas by late Sunday evening into Monday. We’ll be keeping our eye on that because officially, most of East Texas is still Abnormally Dry since most of the rain last week arrived after the drought monitor update. We’ll hopefully see some improvement on that when the new one comes out this Thursday. As of this morning, burn bans remain in effect for Henderson, Houston, and Rusk counties.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed
Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Three architectural firms will be joining forces to renovate the long-vacant former Carlton...
2 architectural firms join forces to renovate long-vacant former Carlton Hotel in Tyler
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Person dies after pickup leaves CR 230, winds up upside down in Lake Tyler

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-4-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-4-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-4-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-4-21