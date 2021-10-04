East Texas Now Business Break
Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems’ HQ

A man threw an incendiary device into the Travis County Democratic Party office building.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Investigators in Texas have arrested a man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin.

The attack early Wednesday was caught on surveillance video. Thirty-year-old Ryan Faircloth was booked Friday at the county jail, where he remained Saturday. Federal court records show he is charged with arson and attempted arson. Investigators received a tip leading to Faircloth’s social media.

Information found online and other evidence led arson investigators and the FBI to make the arrest. Video showed the suspect was wearing an American flag bandana at the time of the attack.

Officials say he also left a letter that included the threat, “Consider this a “light” warning.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

