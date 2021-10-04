East Texas Now Business Break
‘Jacks ranked, Quick picks up WAC honors

SFA Punter Max Quick
SFA Punter Max Quick(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Despite losing on Saturday, the SFA football team picked up its first national ranking in the STATS Perform Top 25 poll for the first time since 2015.

SFA lost 21-20 to No.1 Sam Houston on Saturday in Houston. SFA is No.23 in this week’s poll. It is the first time the school has been in the poll since 2015 when they started the year No. 24 before going 4-7.

“I told my guys in the locker room that those guys are the defending National Champions and you just wen toe to toe with them, holding the lead for pretty much the entire game,” SFA head coach Colby Carthel said on Saturday. “We left some things out there that we would like to have back. We have a lot of football left this year and a lot to accomplish. We have the pieces to do it. We just have to get it done as coaches.”

One key part of SFA’s success from Saturday was punter Max Quick. Quick had five punts for 266 yards, averaging 53.2 yards per punt. One punt pined the Bearkats inside the 5 yard line and he also recorded a booming 74-yard punt as well. Quick leads the WAC in punting average with 49.8 yards per kick.

In regards to the WAC standings, SFA, 1-1 in conference play, sits a half game back of Sam Houston who is 1-0. The loss hurt SFA in the AQ7 rankings which will determine the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs for the conference alliance between the WAC and ASun. SFA is 0-1 in AQ7 games.

The ‘Jacks will hit the road to No. 24 Jacksonville State this coming weekend. The ASun newcomer lost 31-6 on Saturday to Kennesaw State. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

