Hospitalizations in area including Smith, Gregg counties increase by 17 from Saturday to Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Trauma Service Area G, which includes Smith and Gregg counties, 512 people were hps[italized with COVID-19 Sunday. That number is up 17 from the day before.

In all, 495 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday.

On Sunday, 23 ICU beds were open Sunday, which was up 10 beds from Saturday.

