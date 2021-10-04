East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hospitalizations in area including Smith, Gregg counties increase by 17 from Saturday to Sunday

Piney Woods TSA (Source: KLTV Staff)
Piney Woods TSA (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Trauma Service Area G, which includes Smith and Gregg counties, 512 people were hps[italized with COVID-19 Sunday. That number is up 17 from the day before.

In all, 495 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday.

On Sunday, 23 ICU beds were open Sunday, which was up 10 beds from Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Willis, 37, of Arp has been identified as the driver who died Friday morning after his...
Victim identified from Lake Tyler crash
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed
TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

The Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the suspect in a...
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine,...
Area including Nacogdoches, Angelina counties sees slight increase in COVID-19 hopsitalizations
The 2021 Texas Rose Festival theme is ‘Secrets of the Garden.'
Final touches being done for Texas Rose Festival which is under two weeks away
Shooting
3 minors injured in Sunday morning Marshall shooting