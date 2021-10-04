East Texas Now Business Break
Five juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Odessa

The stolen vehicle crashed in Odessa
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A crash in Odessa early Sunday morning now left five juveniles facing serious charges.

Odessa Police tell CBS7 that the five underage kids were driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Midland.

They were driving recklessly in that vehicle until it was crashed into a pole in front of the One Energy Square shopping center near 31st Street and Andrews Highway Sunday morning.

Investigators say that the driver is now charged with ‘Reckless Driving’, and all of them face charges of ‘Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity’.

Police will not release the names or exact ages of those arrested because they are underage.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

