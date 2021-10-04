Final touches being done for Texas Rose Festival which is under two weeks away

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2021 Texas Rose Festival theme is ‘Secrets of the Garden,’ but it’s no secret the amount of time that gets put into planning the festival.

Liz Ballard, the executive director of the Texas Rose Festival and Tyler Rose Museum, said they’ve been planning since early 2020.

“We’ve got a lot of participants, a few hundred volunteers, and putting this community event together. We’ve got the parade coming up and the queen’s tea in the garden that’s coming. We’ve got the coronation at the Cowan Center,” Ballard said.

The Rose Festival began in 1933, and the mission is to promote tourism, volunteerism, and instill community pride. Now it’s crunch time for those planning.

“We’re seating tables for luncheons. We’ve got ticket sales going on at the Cowan Center. We’re planning our parade line up,” Ballard said. “We’ve got all different kinds of community groups, organizations, nonprofits, school bands, dance teams that are going to be in, so it’s putting on the final touches.”

Ballard said traffic will be tight because of the demolition of Harvey Hall. She recommends people enter from the Houston Street entrance for the Queen’s Tea.

“Then the parade route I’d recommend just setting up from the start line down at Glenwood, all the way up Fair Park Drive. On the fair side will be open, the opposite side where Harvey Hall was will be blocked. There’s fencing due to the construction,” Ballard said.

The festival takes place in Tyler from October 14 to 17th.

Since last year’s festival was postponed, all of the court members this year are juniors in college. Ballard said they are typically sophomores, but now, they’ll be juniors. The plan going forward is to keep them as juniors.

