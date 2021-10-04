East Texas Now Business Break
Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

Houston Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an...
Houston Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooting at a school.(Courtesy Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal.

Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary. Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting.

Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinosa, has been released from the hospital. No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond.

A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

