Celebrate Punkin’ Days in Floydada, the pumpkin capital of the USA

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Punkin’ Days events in Floydada will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, on the downtown square and at the rodeo arena in Floydada.

This celebration is a way to recognize Floydada’s most unique crop, the pumpkin.

The events start at 8 a.m. with the Floydada Lions Club pancake breakfast in Downtown.

The vendor booths will open at 10 a.m. and will be open until 4 p.m. During that time, there will also be a petting zoo and a mimosa and wine tasting. There will be a corn hole tournament on the courthouse lawn and other games, bounce houses and activities.

Bingo starts at Noon and then at 1 p.m. Cow Patty Bingo begins.

At 2 p.m. there will be the Pumpkin Pyle’s costume contest at the pavilion. At the same time, the chili and BBQ cook-off judging begins.

Also at 2 p.m. the Floyd County Rodeo Association roping begins at the rodeo arena east of town.

At 2:30 there will be a Punkin’ Pie Eating Contest with a $50 cash prize for the winner at the Pavilion.

Other activities will happen through the day and will end with a concert, Will Banister, that will start at 7 p.m. at the rodeo arena. Admission is $15 per person, kids 12 and under are free.

A full list of events and details can be found on the Floydada Chamber of Commerce’s Punkin’ Days webpage .

Floydada Punkin' Days 2021 (Floydada Chamber of Commerce)

