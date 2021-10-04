East Texas Now Business Break
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses debt ceiling, infrastructure package, Supreme Court

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest news from Washington.

Klein spoke about how the debt ceiling relates to the spending of the previous administration. He also commented on the democrats’ struggle to pass the infrastructure bill. Klein said it’s necessary to negotiate with Senators Manchin and Sinema to get all 50 votes necessary to pass the package.

Klein also spoke about the Supreme Court’s new term opening today.

