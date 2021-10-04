East Texas Now Business Break
3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

Authorities say the driver struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch. Neither the...
Authorities say the driver struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch. Neither the names of the victims nor the driver have been released.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities in Houston say a driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing into a ditch.

Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said a patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away. Bashir said the driver struck the three valets and crashed into a ditch.

The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Sean Teare with the Harris County district attorney’s office said the driver would be tested for intoxication.

Police officials did not immediately return phone messages seeking more information on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

