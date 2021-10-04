East Texas Now Business Break
3 minors injured in Sunday morning Marshall shooting

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.

Sunday at about 12:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of James Farmer for a shooting that had just occurred. Police say one female juvenile victim was located near the scene and two juvenile male victims were found at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. All three victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say that preliminary investigation indicates the shooters were also juveniles. The Marshall Police Department is working to identify those involved in this shooting. They encourage any witnesses that may have information to please contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.

If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969, or use the P3 mobile app.

